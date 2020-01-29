Proofpoint (PFPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.83. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $95.72 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFPT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

In other news, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,134.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,686.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

