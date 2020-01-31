ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR) Stock Price Up 16.7%

ProPhotonix Ltd (OTCMKTS:STKR) rose 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 5,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 26,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

About ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR)

ProPhotonix Limited designs, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) illumination solutions and laser modules in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, LED's and Laser & Diodes. It offers COBRA Cure FX series of (UV) LED curing systems for UV curing of inks, coatings, and adhesives; COBRA series LED line light products for line scan and Web inspection; LOTUS LED line lights with integrated intensity control designed for machine vision applications; and SpecBright LED line lights for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, and end users.

