ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Down 3.1%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.31, approximately 28,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 758,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.78% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

