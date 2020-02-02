ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Up 16.9%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price traded up 16.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.15, 46,279,264 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 20,631,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 229,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 90,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 334.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 144,593 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,397,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

