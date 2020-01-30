ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Up 7.9%

ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILD)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.50, 90,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,435,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF stock. XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILD) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC owned about 0.73% of ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

