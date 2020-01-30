ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $20.66

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.57, but opened at $20.66. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 358,891 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

