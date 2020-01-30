ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Down 0.1%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.44 and last traded at $50.17, 9,767 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 68,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XR Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 45.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 9.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

