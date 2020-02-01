Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Barclays

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €13.50 ($15.70) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSM. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.80 ($19.53).

ETR:PSM opened at €11.99 ($13.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.80. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1-year low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 1-year high of €16.99 ($19.75). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

