Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives €15.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.86 ($18.44).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSM shares. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of ETR:PSM traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €12.92 ($15.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a fifty-two week high of €16.99 ($19.75). The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.97.

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

