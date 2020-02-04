Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

PB has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Hovde Group cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

PB opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.33. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Story: Current Ratio