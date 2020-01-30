Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Shares of PB traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,969. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

