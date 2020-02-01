Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Stephens

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.93.

NYSE:PB traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,206. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

