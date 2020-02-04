Proto Labs (PRLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Proto Labs to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $104.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $88.75 and a twelve month high of $130.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

