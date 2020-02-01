Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Shares of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PVCT) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 159,708 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 238,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.76.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs based on halogenated xanthenes for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drug candidates include PV-10, which is in Phase III study for cutaneous melanoma; completed Phase II study for metastatic melanoma; completed Phase I study for liver and breast cancers; and phase 1b/2 study for pembrolizumab.

