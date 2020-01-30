Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.49

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.49 and traded as low as $3.60. Providence Resources shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 252,216 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.42.

About Providence Resources (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through two segments, UK Exploration Assets and Republic of Ireland Exploration Assets. Its exploration assets are located in the Celtic Sea Basin, Kish Bank Basin, Northern Porcupine Basin, Southern Porcupine Basin, Goban Spur Basin, and St.

