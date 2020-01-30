Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on Provident Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PVBC stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,933. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $230.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Provident Bancorp by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Read More: Support Level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.