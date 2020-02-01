Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) vs. HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Head to Head Comparison

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 19.42% 8.31% 1.07% HMN Financial 19.32% 8.81% 1.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of HMN Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and HMN Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 4.13 $10.81 million N/A N/A HMN Financial $40.35 million 2.50 $8.24 million N/A N/A

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Provident Bancorp and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.08%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than HMN Financial.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats HMN Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts. It also provides single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, the company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 2 loan production offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.