Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Provident Financial stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $165.70 million, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

