Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $422.43

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $422.43 and traded as high as $471.42. Provident Financial shares last traded at $464.80, with a volume of 319,658 shares changing hands.

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 496.14 ($6.53).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 452.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 422.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Provident Financial Company Profile (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

