Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 478.60 ($6.30).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

LON PFG traded down GBX 6.30 ($0.08) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 457 ($6.01). 410,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 447.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 421.36. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 636.20 ($8.37). The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

