Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) released its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

NYSE PFS traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $22.81. 397,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,319. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

