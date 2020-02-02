Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 41369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2,958.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 467,869 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth $9,651,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 477.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 247,850 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 223.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 111,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 70,499 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

