Provident Financial Services (PFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

