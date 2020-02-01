PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Trading Up 3.8%

PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76, approximately 168 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BGAOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PROXIMUS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ABN Amro cut shares of PROXIMUS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80.

About PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

