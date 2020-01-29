Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. Prudential Financial reported earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $11.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

PRU stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,016. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.29. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 347,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after acquiring an additional 163,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

