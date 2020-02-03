Prudential Financial (PRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Prudential Financial to post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PRU opened at $91.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

