Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PMD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,667. Psychemedics has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 48.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 875.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 140.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

