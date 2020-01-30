PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Trading 3.1% Higher

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.09, 3,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 214% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?