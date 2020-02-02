PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($3.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.22) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.97). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,619,000 after acquiring an additional 394,773 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $12,562,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 228.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 138,351 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,934,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,180,000 after acquiring an additional 102,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,877 shares of company stock worth $1,979,457 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

