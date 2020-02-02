PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 530,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,367. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.91. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.09. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

