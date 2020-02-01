Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.76

Pulse Seismic Inc (TSE:PSD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 20341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

The stock has a market cap of $94.14 million and a PE ratio of -58.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.32.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?