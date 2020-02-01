PulteGroup, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.52.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $44.65 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

