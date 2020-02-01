PulteGroup, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.

PHM opened at $44.65 on Friday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?