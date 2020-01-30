PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

PulteGroup stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 156,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,759. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?