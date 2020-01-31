PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.36, but opened at $46.84. PulteGroup shares last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 3,346,927 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,650,000 after purchasing an additional 533,396 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,612,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,493,000 after purchasing an additional 863,376 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,367,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,521,000 after purchasing an additional 268,639 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,225,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PulteGroup by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,675,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,022,000 after buying an additional 986,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

