PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Trading Up 5.7% After Strong Earnings

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $47.30 and last traded at $46.84, approximately 9,197,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 3,647,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,225,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after buying an additional 487,917 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup Company Profile (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

