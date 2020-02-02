Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PCYO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Pure Cycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Pure Cycle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of PCYO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 56,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49. Pure Cycle has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $309.64 million, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 500,000 shares of Pure Cycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $5,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pure Cycle by 72.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pure Cycle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pure Cycle by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pure Cycle by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after buying an additional 51,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Pure Cycle by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

