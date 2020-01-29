Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRPL. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.81 million, a P/E ratio of -79.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.33.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. The company had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,567,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,223,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,567,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $373,544.44. Insiders have sold a total of 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Purple Innovation worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow