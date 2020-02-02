Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Trading Down 4.1%

Purplebricks Group PLC (LON:PURP)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 105.80 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.41), approximately 266,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 717,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.60 ($1.47).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PURP. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group from GBX 124 ($1.63) to GBX 117 ($1.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $328.28 million and a PE ratio of -7.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.42.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile (LON:PURP)

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

Recommended Story: Range Trading