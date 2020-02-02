Purpose Canadian Financial Incom Etf (TSE:BNC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.30

Purpose Canadian Financial Incom Etf (TSE:BNC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.30 and traded as high as $23.30. Purpose Canadian Financial Incom Etf shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.31.

About Purpose Canadian Financial Incom Etf (TSE:BNC)

