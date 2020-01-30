Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Putnam Master Int. Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:PIM opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Int. Income has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.

Putnam Master Int. Income Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

