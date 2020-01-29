Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Putnam Master Int. Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Putnam Master Int. Income stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Putnam Master Int. Income has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.

About Putnam Master Int. Income

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

