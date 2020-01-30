Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of PPT stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

