Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

