PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.38

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 23504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.10 million for the quarter.

About PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund