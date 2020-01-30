PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.67

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.04) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PZC opened at GBX 193 ($2.54) on Thursday. PZ Cussons has a 1 year low of GBX 175 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 205.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.44 million and a P/E ratio of 31.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

