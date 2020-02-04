Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Allegiance Bancshares Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Allegiance Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $778.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,924,000 after buying an additional 396,835 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,744,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 47,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,590. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

