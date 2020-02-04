Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $4.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $15.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.83 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

AMGN stock opened at $216.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Amgen by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 228,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Amgen by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 48,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

