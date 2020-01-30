Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Focus Financial Partners Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -123.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio