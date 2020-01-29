Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Fulton Financial Corp Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the bank will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FULT. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 225.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 118.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,475.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

